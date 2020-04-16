Ministry reviews CGD networks

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reviewed the status of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks across the country as the supply of piped and compressed natural gas to households and services is key in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“Took stock of the on-ground situation, especially for CGD businesses falling under the Covid-19 hotspots. Reviewed preventive measures being undertaken at workplace including, following lockdown guidelines and our preparedness to operate in a restricted business environment,” Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said in a tweet.

“Interacted with the captains of both public and private CGD entities in India. Congratulated them on the uninterrupted functioning of CGD networks, which has ensured seamless supply of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas to consumers amid these difficult times,” he said.