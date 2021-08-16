Modi 2.0 is paying for fuel price reduction by UPA govt, says FM

Modi 2.0 is paying for fuel price reduction by the UPA Government, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. “If I did not have the burden to service the oil bonds, I would have been in a position to reduce excise duty on fuel,” Sitharaman said while interacting with media here on Monday.

To cushion higher crude prices and the resultant impact on petrol and diesel, the UPA regime issued special oil bonds for ₹1.44-lakh crore to oil marketing companies between 2005 and 2010, she said.

Oil bonds were kind of a deferred liability of the government, as companies were subsidised for selling fuels below the cost price. The outstanding bonds are interest bearing obligations with a fixed coupon rate and are being paid on half-yearly basis as and when the coupon payments fall due. As on date, bonds worth face value of around ₹1.31-lakh crore are still due with the last principal repayment being made in FY15. Sitharaman said, till now, the government has paid over ₹70,000 crore as interest while another ₹38,000 crore is to be paid.

“Modi Government should have brought a White Paper in 2014 about what it inherited,” the Minister said.

Talking about the Indian economy, she said that impact of pandemic appears to be waning. “Economy is coming out of challenges of the second wave. We are here to hear (demands from various stakeholders) and respond,” she said. On inflation, she hoped that it will be within the limit. “Supply constrains are being removed timely. Our effort is that the economy and citizens should not suffer,” she said.

Sitharaman expressed confidence that the revenue would be buoyant in the coming months. On the demand pick up, she said there is enough liquidity in the market and credit growth is expected to pick up in the coming festive season.

The Opposition Congress questioned the Finance Minister’s statement. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala urged Sitharaman to stop falsehood. He challenged her to contradict “facts” that the BJP regime raised Central Taxes on petrol and diesel by ₹23.87 and ₹28.37 per litre in seven years.

“The Narendra Modi Government collected additional ₹17.29 lakh crore. Don’t lie. Oil Bonds of ₹1.3 lakh crore are not even due for payment so far. Modi Government has extorted ₹22,33,868 crore by levying excise on petrol-diesel in last seven years. In 2020-21 alone, Modi Tax on Petrol-Diesel is ₹4,53,812 crore. Till April 2021, payment made on Oil bonds is ₹3,500 crore only, yet you falsely hold UPA responsible,” Surjewala added.

Technical glitches

The Finance Minister said technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks.

She said that the Revenue Secretary is monitoring steps taken by technology vendor Infosys on a weekly basis. Sitharaman herself gets regular update from the non-Executive Chairman of Infosys. “Measures to rectify the glitches should be over soon,” she said.

The much touted new income tax portal ‘www.incometax.gov.in’ had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7, as it continued to face tech glitches.

This had prompted the Finance Minister to call a meeting on June 22 with the officials of Infosys — which had developed the site — to review the issues.

In 2019, Infosys was awarded a contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.