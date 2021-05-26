Modi, Macron discuss Covid-19 cooperation, India-EU trade deal

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and working together in a post-Covid-19 era with his telephonic conversation on Wednesday.
“Both the leaders agreed that the announcements regarding resumption of negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements, and India-EU Connectivity Partnership were welcome steps,” an official release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday stated.
Modi thanked Macron for the assistance rendered by France to India’s Covid response, the statement added. In addition, the leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and expressed their satisfaction at the positive outcomes of the recently concluded India-EU Leaders’ Meeting.
The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership had acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-Covid era.
Modi reiterated his invitation to the French President to visit India as soon as conditions permitted.
