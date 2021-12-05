Modi, Putin to discuss defence, logistics, agriculture, trade in bilateral meet on Monday

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin at the India-Russia bilateral summit on Monday, where the two are expected to discuss defence deals, including the delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems, cooperation in logistics, space, agriculture and trade, and ways to further the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The first 2+2 Dialogue of Defence and Foreign Ministers of the two countries is also scheduled to be held simultaneously on December 6 covering political and defence issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Modi and Putin will be meeting in person for the first time after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS(Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Brasilia in November 2019, officials in the MEA said.
Putin’s visit to India amidst the growing scare around the new ‘Omicron’ variant of the Covid-19 virus shows the importance Russia gives to its partnership with India, another source said. “We are happy that the meeting is going on as scheduled and it underlines the strength of India-Russia partnership,” the source added.
With Russia engaged in the ongoing delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems to India, the bilateral talks between the two leaders are expected to focus on the deal and other defence agreements.
Deeper cooperation in trade, agriculture, space and logistics is also likely to be on the agenda, the source added. Modi and Putin may also discuss the on-political turmoil in Afghanistan and effective handling of the economic and security situation in the country.
“The summit will afford an opportunity to exchange views on regional multilateral and international issues of mutual interest. The visit is in continuation of the tradition of annual summits alternately in India and Russia and we are confident the visit will further provide an impetus to the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership,” MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said in a recent media briefing.
Bagchi said that the 2+2 Dialogue would cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will be representing their country at the meet.
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...