Modi, Putin to discuss defence, logistics, agriculture, trade in bilateral meet on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin at the India-Russia bilateral summit on Monday, where the two are expected to discuss defence deals, including the delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems, cooperation in logistics, space, agriculture and trade, and ways to further the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The first 2+2 Dialogue of Defence and Foreign Ministers of the two countries is also scheduled to be held simultaneously on December 6 covering political and defence issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi and Putin will be meeting in person for the first time after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS(Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Brasilia in November 2019, officials in the MEA said.

Putin’s visit to India amidst the growing scare around the new ‘Omicron’ variant of the Covid-19 virus shows the importance Russia gives to its partnership with India, another source said. “We are happy that the meeting is going on as scheduled and it underlines the strength of India-Russia partnership,” the source added.

With Russia engaged in the ongoing delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems to India, the bilateral talks between the two leaders are expected to focus on the deal and other defence agreements.

Deeper cooperation in trade, agriculture, space and logistics is also likely to be on the agenda, the source added. Modi and Putin may also discuss the on-political turmoil in Afghanistan and effective handling of the economic and security situation in the country.

“The summit will afford an opportunity to exchange views on regional multilateral and international issues of mutual interest. The visit is in continuation of the tradition of annual summits alternately in India and Russia and we are confident the visit will further provide an impetus to the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership,” MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said in a recent media briefing.

Bagchi said that the 2+2 Dialogue would cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will be representing their country at the meet.