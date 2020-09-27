Monetary policy: RBI likely to hold repo rate steady

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
The monetary policy committee (MPC) may stand pat on the policy repo rate as the August 2020 retail inflation reading of 6.69 per cent was above its upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.
This leaves it with little wiggle room to cut the rate further to revive the economy, which is reeling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While the GDP contraction of 23.9 per cent in the first quarter is definitely a cause for concern, the MPC has already delivered a cumulative 115 basis points cut (since March 27, 2020 till date) in the policy repo rate to revive the fortunes of the pandemic ravaged economy.
The committee may want the previous two repo rate cuts (from 5.15 per cent to 4.40 per cent on March 27 and from 4.40 per cent to 4 per cent on May 22) to work their way into the lending rates and also keep the powder dry when retail inflation eases.
The six member committee had left the policy repo rate unchanged (the interest rate at which banks draw liquidity from the Reserve Bank of India to overcome short-term mismatches) at its last meeting (from August 4 to 6, 2020).
The MPC’s last resolution underscored that given the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook and taking into consideration the extremely weak state of the economy in the midst of an unprecedented shock from the ongoing pandemic, it is prudent to pause and remain watchful for incoming data as to how the outlook unravels.
Brickwork Ratings (BWR), in a note, said with the current level of inflation and prevailing uncertainty over the growth outlook, the MPC is expected to adopt a wait-and-watch approach and hold the repo rate at 4 per cent, and continue with its accommodative monetary policy stance in its October meeting.
“The pandemic is still evolving, and credit offtake, even at a low rate of interest, looks sticky. With uncertainty regarding the pandemic looming large, the RBI may not provide a GDP forecast for FY21 in the upcoming MPC meeting.
“As in the previous statements, the RBI may continue to talk about economic contraction without quantifying the magnitude,” M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Adviser, and Rajat Bahl, Chief Ratings Office, BWR.
Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, observed that price trends since the last policy meeting have shown that headline CPI (consumer price index based inflation) has remained above the RBI’s target, and a “durable reduction” has not manifested, which would allow the RBI to consider alternative policy options.
On the other hand, there are some signs of improvement that activity is starting to return to normal as lockdown restrictions are eased.
“As such, India’s inflation-constrained central bank is unlikely to deliver a rate cut, and we expect all policy rates – the repo rate, the reverse repo rate and the cash reserve ratio – to stay unchanged. We expect RBI to cut rates only once more, by 25 basis points, in Q1 (January-March) 2021,” Bajoria said.
The committee, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikant Das, is scheduled to meet for three days beginning September 30.
It is entrusted with the task of fixing the policy repo rate required to contain inflation within the specified target level (of 4 per cent, with an upper and lower tolerance level of 6 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively) for maintaining price stability, while keeping in mind the objective of growth.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...