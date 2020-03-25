MPLADS funds for fight against Covid-19

Get fitter during the lockdown
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
To help contain Covid-19, the Government has permitted one-time use of funds from MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) for purchase of medical equipment to be used in government hospitals.
The MPLADS is a Plan Scheme fully funded by the Government of India. The annual MPLADS fund entitlement per MP (Member of Parliament) constituency is ₹5 crore. Lok Sabha Members can recommend works within their constituencies and elected Members of Rajya Sabha can recommend works within the State they are elected from. Nominated Members of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha can recommend works anywhere in the country. As on date, there are 790 members.
According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), district authorities may utilise MPLADS fund for medical testing, screening and other facilities required to detect and contain Covid-19. “It has been decided to grant one-time dispensation under MPLADS for purchase/installation of various items by relaxing the guidelines, which allows purchase of medical equipment costing not less than ₹5lakh is permissible for Government Hospitals/Dispensaries,” a circular issued by MOSPI said.
Equipment include infra-red thermometers (non-contact) to facilitate doctors and medical personnel to remotely record and track a person’s temperature, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for medical personnel to keep themselves well-protected and enable them to function efficiently by minimising the risk of transmission, thermal imaging scanners or cameras for railway stations, airports and other points of entry, which allow detecting of temperature from a safe distance, corona testing kits approved by the Health Ministry/ICMR and ICU ventilator and isolation/quarantine ward within approved facilities. Purchase of face masks, gloves and sanitisers for medical personnel can also be made using MPLADS funds.
The circular made it clear that purchase to be made at the price approved by the Health Ministry. There will be an audit too but only at appropriate time and also depending upon feasibility. Recurring expenditure on items purchased here will not be permissible. The Ministry has also said that it is one-time dispensation and will be restricted to the end of fiscal year 2020-21 starting April 1. “No expenditure, under any circumstances, shall be allowed to be made/roll over into next fiscal i.e. 2021-22,” the circular said.
Though many MPs have already contributed by way of their one-month salary, there was demand to include facilities for medical testing and screening under MPLADS in order to bolster the ongoing fight against the global Covid-19 pandemic. Some MPs have initiated sanction from MPLADS for this purpose, notable among them is Gautam Gambhir, MP from East Delhi.
Technology can help by offering an incredible variety of workout routines you can perform right at home, even ...
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,925)The equity markets across the globe are witnessing buying interests; the US ...
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...