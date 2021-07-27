MSMEs need more support, speedy relief: Parliamentary panel to Centre

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Industry Standing Committee of Parliament, headed by TRS leader K Keshava Rao, asked the Centre to immediately come out with a larger support package to boost the economy.
The panel, noting the importance of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the employment generation, demanded the Centre to draft a new employment policy to address the growing rate of job loss.
Also read: Pre-packs for MSMEs: FM likely to introduce Insolvency Amendment Bill in LS on July 26
The report of the panel, titled ‘Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on MSME Sector and Mitigation Strategy Adopted to Counter It’, pertaining to the MSMEs, observed that the Atmanirbhar stimulus package announced by the Centre for the economic revival is “inadequate”. It said the measures adopted under the scheme were more of loan offering and long-term measures instead of improving the cash flow to generate demand for immediate relief.
The second wave of Covid-19 ripped through the economy even more vigorously than the initial outbreak, the report said and asked the Centre to issue a larger economic package that is “aimed at bolstering demand, investment, exports and employment generation to help the economy, including MSMEs to recover from the pandemic fall-out”.
Expressing concern over the grim situation of the small enterprises, the panel wanted the Centre to ensure liquidity support to keep businesses running and generate jobs.
It also criticised the MSME Ministry for not conducting any intensive studies to ascertain the actual losses suffered by the sector due to the pandemic. It called for a detailed study to make an assessment of the losses suffered and to chalk out an effective plan for revival of the sector.
“A new National Employment Policy may be considered along with exploring the feasibility of establishing a National Electronic Employment Exchange and building a skill-based database to provide employment to the skilled manpower in their area of expertise. Besides, the Ministry should facilitate the MSMEs to scale up their capacity building and technical know-how through extensive training and up-skilling programmes,” the report said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
In the latest offering from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki goes in search of a variant — one creating nexus ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...