Must have shipping sector regulator: CII

There is a need to have a shipping regulator, pointed out industry body CII’s representatives in a conference on lowering logistics costs. They raised concerns on container shortage and high shipping rates, two factors that are impacting India’s export competitiveness.

Freight rates to move containers and congestion time at ports has increased. This has resulted in cargo getting stuck at ports for longer duration, said Sanjay Budhia, CII National Committee on EXIM and Managing Director, Patton International, that makes steel and plastic “engineering” product.

Subsequently, Sumit Goyal, President-Operations, Patton International called for use of digitization to bring in transparency that will help capture how the shipping lines increase port charges.

Vasdevan Rajagopalan, Head-Customs Compliance, DHL Express – India, called for simplification and having a common document across the country. He also called for planned downtimes of the Electronic Data Interchange systems, the customs clearance systems.

They were speaking at the conference held last Wednesday.

Shipping Minister Mansukhlal Mandaviya asked the stakeholders to share their requirement to improve ease of doing business and asked how use of inland waterways can be increased. The Minister said that they would have models where the Government can have partial equity in projects with private companies and help in getting requisite approvals. Subsequently, Government can exit at a higher valuation, Mandaviya added.