Need for better coordination and consultation between stakeholders for holistic mining policy

There is a need for better coordination between State and Central Governments and other stakeholders in the mining sector to develop a holistic mining policy. This was reiterated by representatives from across corporates, policy makers and think tanks at the conference on Holistic Mining Policy of India organised by the Foundation of Resource Convergence and MetaLogic.

Speaking at a panel discussion, BRV Susheel Kumar, Chairman, Mining Engineers’ Association of India, Hyderabad Chapter said, “There should be a mixed framework of policy where we can have both things (mix of exploration and mining licenses for mineral production). I think the Canadian policy would be the best thing in place because there the exploratory agencies are limited to that role and the mining entities are different.”

This way the mining agencies buy data from exploratory agencies. There should also be a wider assessment of global policies to have a uniform national policy so mining can be increased, he added.

Taking a stern view of the high taxation on mining, “There is an immediate need of rationalisation of the taxation and duty structure on mining. We want to develop the mining sector, we are aiming for 300 million tonnes of steel by 2030. But at the same time we are asking miners to give 60 per cent taxes, how can both stay together? There has to be rationalisation,” Bidyut Chakraborty, Director – Mining & Metals Advisory at KPMG said.