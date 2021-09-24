New foreign trade policy: Announcement may be put off again

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Ministry of Commerce & Industry is considering postponing the new five-year foreign trade policy by a further six months to April 1, 2022 instead of October 1, 2021 as planned.
“Since schemes like the RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) and PLI (Performance Linked Incentive) have just been implemented, the government may want some time to analyse their impact on exports and determine how these could be supplemented,” a source tracking the matter said.
The Ministry has the option of either announcing the policy at once without substantial additional provisions or wait till the new fiscal for insights into what is required and doing the needful, the source added.
The five-year FTP was initially scheduled on April 1, 2020, but it was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 outbreak till March 31, 2021 and subsequently by another six months till September 30, 2021.
However, in the context of the pandemic, the Commerce Ministry has been responding to the evolving needs of exporters continuously through various policy notifications, another official pointed out. “Policy making has certainly not come to a stop,” he said.
The Centre recently notified the rates for the RoDTEP scheme for exporters of 8,555 items for refund of input taxes and cess. The scheme replaced the MEIS scheme which was considered non-transparent by the WTO. The PLI scheme, too, is getting implemented across 13 sectors, and is expected to give a push to domestic manufacturing and exports.
Earlier this month, the Finance Ministry approved immediate release of pending dues of exporters under various incentive and duty reimbursement schemes, worth a total of ₹56,027 crore,
“There is a view in the Ministry that at the moment there is nothing significant that could be announced. There are some proposed flexibilities for SEZs and some sops for promoting R&D that are on the cards but these are not bound to the announcement of the FTP and one could easily wait for another six months for it,” the official said.
Towards the end of the fiscal one would also be clear whether the high export growth, that is currently being experienced, will sustain.
The Commerce Ministry has fixed an ambitious export target of $400 billion for 2021-22 against $292 billion attained in 2020-21. India’s exports in April-August 2021 increased 67.33 per cent to $164.10 billion compared to the same period the previous year.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...