New regulations to temper claims on food products with Ayurvedic ingredients

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Herbal teas, gooseberry candies, and a host of immunity-building food products — products with Ayurvedic ingredients that have been taking up a lot of space in Indian shelves during the pandemic — are likely to come under the purview of new regulations.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is proposing to set new standards for claims and labelling norms for Ayurveda Aahar, a new category of food products. According to the draft regulations, the labelling, presentation and advertisement of Ayurveda Aahar products cannot claim they have the property of preventing, treating or curing a disease.
The food safety authority had been in discussion with the Ayush Ministry for the past three years on this, and has now notified the draft regulations for packaged food products made with ingredients based on recipes prescribed in authoritative Ayurveda texts.
While products such as herbal teas, sherbets, and badaam pak are among those likely to come under the purview of the regulations, according to sources, Ayurveda drugs/ proprietary medicines and medicinal products , herbs and food items that do not have any Ayurveda ingredient will not fall under the Draft Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahar) Regulations, 2021.
Key provisions of the draft regulations also include standards for additives. The draft regulations state that only natural food additives should be used to produce these products and addition of vitamins, minerals and amino acids to Ayurveda Aahar will not be permitted.
It has also prescribed the upper limit for natural additives such as acacia gum, honey, jaggery, rose oil, keora oil, rosemary oil, date syrup, and molasses. “Food Business Operators shall make claims as per description or indications specified for the recipe or ingredient in the authoritative books. Such claim statements should be factual, not misleading or exaggerated and be of a documented history of usage. Disease risk reduction and/or health benefits claims shall be pre-approved by the Food Authority,” it added.
The Ayush Ministry will also set up an expert committee to make recommendations to FSSAI on approval for claims and non-specified products.
The food safety authority has also proposed a logo for Ayurveda Aahar products that will need to be displayed on labels along with the advisory stating, “Only for dietary use.” It has now sought comments from stakeholders on the regulations.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...