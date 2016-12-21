‘New Year gift’ for EPFO staff

Announcing a “New Year Gift’ for the staff of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday said the retirement fund body’s trustees had ratified organisational and cadre restructuring. Also, “promotion to approximately 20,000 staff and officers will be carried out across cadres,” he said, adding that “this was the first comprehensive restructuring in the 70-year history of EPFO. The tripartite Central Board of Trustees of EPFO, at its meeting on December 19, had also decided to create 21 zonal offices, as opposed to 10 at present.