‘No growth projections yet for FY21 given uncertainty’

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, Niti Aayog on Thursday said that it has not yet made any growth projections for the current fiscal as there is still a lot of uncertainty about the course of the pandemic.
However, he added that if India can achieve 50 per cent vaccination by the end of 2021, then economic activity is bound to bounce back – aided by the various economic reforms undertaken over the past eight months.
“The economic response will vary depending on the course of the pandemic which we cannot foresee at present,” Kumar said at a virtual webinar organised by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently, retained the GDP growth forecast at 10.5 per for the current fiscal.
The ADB (Asian Development Bank) has also projected that the Indian economy is expected to grow at 11 per cent in the current financial year amid the “strong” vaccine drive. It however, cautioned that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases may put the country’s economic recovery at “risk”.
According to Kumar, the growth during the April-June quarter of this fiscal is likely to be in the range of 12-14 per cent, but that is on a lower base of last year. However, sustained growth would come if we can ensure vaccinations at a steady pace.
“We do not know how long this pandemic will last but we have to focus on vaccinations as it will be the basis for a sustained recovery. Once that happens... we should have a foundation for 8 per cent growth,” he said.
India’s vaccination capacities are being ramped up and supply shortages are being addressed. Though there are some bottlenecks at the momentthose are being sorted out, he added.
It is important for the country to hike up the rate of investment and also increase the share of exports, he said. India should also focus on increasing the share of manufacturing to GDP and also try to achieve global scale and competitiveness in manufacturing.
Talking about the need to modernise agriculture sector, he said, there was a need to bring down cost in agriculture, increase productivity and yield and reduce water consumption. “This can be achieved by focusing on organic and natural farming. There is also a need to create trust between private sector and government and to achieve this, the private sector should start the process of self regulation,” he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...