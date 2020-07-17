No legal obligation on heirs to inform IT Dept about death of assessee: Delhi HC

Beat black marketers with end-to-end drug tracing
Smart use of a simple barcode can help prevent profiteering in vital drugs such as Remdesivir
The Delhi High Court has said that legal heirs are under no statutory obligation to intimate the death of the assessee to the Income Tax Department. Also, the responsibility of paying dues will lie with the legal representative, if she/he steps into the shoes of the deceased assessee.
These observations came in a matter involving Savita Kapila, legal heir of late Mohinder Paul Kapila and the tax department. This case referred to quashing of a notice dated March 31, 2019, in the name of late Kapila, who expired on December 21, 2018. Since this notice could not be served, two more notices were issued in August and September 2019, respectively, but elicited no response. Hence, a show cause notice was issued in October last year.
Pursuant to another notice issued to the banks of the deceased assessee, it was revealed to the department that the same address of Dwarka, Delhi, was mentioned in the KYC and this helped the officials get hold of his telephone number. A call played on the number was picked up by the petitioner who said she was the daughter of the assessee, her father had passed away. Subsequently, a death certificate was uploaded by the petitioner on the e-portal of the tax department during October last year.
After that, the tax department passed an order for penalty, imposed upon deceased assessee through legal heir, for non-compliance with notices. Another show cause notice was issued to the assessee, through legal heir, directing to file the return and produce relevant documents failing which an order would be issued. As she was one of the legal heirs of the deceased, she was asked to pay the due.
Hearing the arguments, the court said that the notice was issued to the deceased after his death and thus the said notice could never have been served upon him. This means requirement under law has not been fulfilled.
“Section 159 (Where a person dies, his legal representative shall be liable to pay any sum which the deceased would have been liable to pay if he had not died) of the Act, 1961 applies to a situation where proceedings are initiated/pending against the assessee when he is alive and after his death the legal representative steps into the shoes of the deceased assessee,” the court said, adding that since that is not the present factual scenario, this particular section does not apply to the present case. Finally, the court quashed all the notices and orders by the tax department.
According to Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner at AKM Global, the court has reiterated the legal position that a notice served on a deceased person is invalid and is not a curable defect. Unfortunately, there is no obligation under tax laws on the legal heirs to immediately intimate the death of taxpayers to the tax department.
Counsel of Revenue raised an interesting argument as to how the assessing officers could keep track of the 44.5 crore PAN issued and come to know who has died or who hasn’t. This seems logical but generally the Assessing Officer needs to also do his/her own diligence while collecting information, which forms the basis for reasons to believe. Due diligence could have revealed that the taxpayer had passed away.
Smart use of a simple barcode can help prevent profiteering in vital drugs such as Remdesivir
A look at how the pharma stronghold in Gujarat keeps operations running
Photography innovation packed into a sleek smartphone on which everything works quite well on first impression
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...