Non-subsidised cooking gas price cut by ₹61.5 per cylinder

The price of non-subsidised LPG, or market-priced cooking gas, on Wednesday, was cut by ₹61.5 per cylinder in line with a fall in international benchmark rates.
The price of non-subsidised LPG, which a domestic household consumer buys after exhausting his quota of 12 14.2-kg cylinders at below-market price rates, was cut to ₹744 in Delhi.
This is the second reduction in rates since March, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.
On March 1, non-subsidised LPG price was cut by ₹53 per 14.2-kg cylinder. This was preceded by a massive ₹144.5 per cylinder hike in February.
The two reductions have not yet brought LPG rates to pre-February hike levels.
Cooking gas is available only at market prices across the country. Eligible users, however, get subsidy in their bank account for buying LPG cylinders at subsidised rates.
Domestic LPG users are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year.
Price of 19-kg LPG cylinders, used by commercial establishment, came down to ₹1,285 from ₹1,381.50, the notification said.
