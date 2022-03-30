Not linking PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 to attract penalty

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has come up with a new rule imposing a fee for delayed intimation of Aadhaar to the Income Tax department through linkage with permanent account number (PAN) beyond the March 31 deadline.

The rules have also been amended to make PAN inoperative after March 31 for non-intimation of Aadhaar. Also rules have been amended to re-operationalise PAN on payment of fee.

Two-tier structure

The fee — more like a penalty — will have a two-tier structure, whereby ₹500 will be charged if the PAN-Aadhaar is linked within three months after the expiry of the deadline (March 31).

This would mean that if PAN-Aadhaar is linked between April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022, then the individual will be liable to pay ₹500 as a fee for linking the same. If the linking done after three months, then a fee of ₹1,000 will be charged, said the CBDT.

It maybe recalled that the rule for levying a penalty for not linking PAN-Aadhaar by the due date (March 31, 2022) was introduced as an amendment in the Finance Act 2021.

Late fees are payable at the time of making intimation as required under section 139AA(2).

Commenting on the CBDT move to impose penalty for non-linking of Aadhaar, Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, said: “The government finally after extending the deadline several times for linking Adhaar with PAN has come up with a late fees notification, where ₹500 penalty would be attracted for the first three months beginning April 1, 2022, and thereafter ₹1,000. Any failure may lead to PAN becoming inoperative, which deems that a person had no PAN for Income-Tax purposes. It is advisable for tax payers to check their Income-Tax portal and ensure that the Aadhaar and PAN are linked. NRIs may have some concerns since in some cases they do not have Aadhaar.”

Neeraj Agarwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP, said it is now mandatory to link the Aadhaar with PAN to complete income-tax-related tasks such as filing returns on income. This move by the government comes after instances of fake PAN numbers being used, he said.

According to the notification, where a person fails to link his Aadhar with PAN by March 31, 2022, the person will be liable to pay a late fees upto Rs₹1,000. Further, the existing PAN number will become inactive.

While PAN is used for various transactions like opening a bank account, purchase of immovable property or proof of identity, inactive PAN will trigger domino effect and individual who have not linked their Aadhar may face multiple challenges, Agarwal said.

“Once your PAN becomes inactive, the person will be restricted from doing financial transactions (where quoting of PAN is mandatory like mutual funds), subjected to TDS at higher rates and penalty under section 272B.

For those who do not have access to income tax portal, the linking process is made available through SMS also”, he added.