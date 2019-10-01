Policy

Now, an App to register consumer grievances online

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 01, 2019 Published on October 01, 2019

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Consumer App will serve as a one-stop solution for consumer grievance redressal and complaints.

The government on Tuesday launched an App that would help consumers register their grievances online as well as give suggestions on consumer-related issues.

Consumer App, available for both IOS and Android users, can be downloaded free of cost from Play Store or Apple Store, was launched by Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. This can serve a one-stop solution for consumer grievance redressal and complaints filed on the app can be tracked by consumers to know the progress, Paswan said while addressing a press conference.

"We will get to know as and when a consumer complaint is lodged, and we will forward the same to a concerned firm or the authority for early resolution," Paswan said. It also has several consumer-centric features, besides having essential links that could be useful to consumers.

Besides, the knowledgebase available in the App would be useful for consumers to get information about 42 different sectors, including consumer durables, electronic products, e-commerce, banking, insurance, etc. The App is available in both English and Hindi.

Published on October 01, 2019
consumer issue
e-governance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Restrict Ayushman Bharat to the private sector: IMA