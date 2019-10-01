Now, an App to register consumer grievances online

The government on Tuesday launched an App that would help consumers register their grievances online as well as give suggestions on consumer-related issues.

Consumer App, available for both IOS and Android users, can be downloaded free of cost from Play Store or Apple Store, was launched by Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. This can serve a one-stop solution for consumer grievance redressal and complaints filed on the app can be tracked by consumers to know the progress, Paswan said while addressing a press conference.

"We will get to know as and when a consumer complaint is lodged, and we will forward the same to a concerned firm or the authority for early resolution," Paswan said. It also has several consumer-centric features, besides having essential links that could be useful to consumers.

Besides, the knowledgebase available in the App would be useful for consumers to get information about 42 different sectors, including consumer durables, electronic products, e-commerce, banking, insurance, etc. The App is available in both English and Hindi.