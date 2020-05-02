Orange Zones: Plying of buses across districts to remain prohibited, clarifies Home Ministry

The Home Ministry has clarified that inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited in Orange Zones.

An official statement said that this clarification has been issued to remove confusion regarding the movement of persons and vehicles in Orange Zones.

However, taxis and cab aggregators have been allowed with restrictions in the Orange Zones. These are permitted with one driver and two passengers only. Further, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheeler vehicles, the Home Ministry has said.

“All other activities continue to be allowed in the Orange Zones, without any restrictions. However, States/UTs based on their assessment and priorities may choose to permit a lesser number of activities,” the Home Ministry order said.

The country has been divided into Red, Orange and Green Zones based on the frequency of Covid-19 cases being reported. The Centre and state governments have levied more restrictions of Red Zones, lesser on Orange and least on Green Zones. Free movement across districts remains restricted, so does passenger travel by air or railways throughout the country.