Over 3.38 lakh firms deregistered in 2 years

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

More than 3.38 lakh companies were struck-off from official records in the last two financial years for failing to submit annual returns, according to the government. The Corporate Affairs Ministry has removed the names of these companies for their failure to file annual returns for two or more financial years continuously.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur told the Lok Sabha on Monday that the Ministry, through its RoCs (Registrar of Companies), files prosecutions against companies that have not filed financial statements from time to time.

