Over one crore workers get e-Shram card

More than one crore workers have registered on the e-Shram portal after 24 days of its launch, the Union Labour Ministry said here on Sunday.
The largest number of workers registered are from agriculture and construction sectors. A good number of domestic and household workers, those from the apparel sector, automobile and transport sector, electronics and hard ware workers, capital goods workers, education, healthcare, retail, tourism and hospitality and food industry have also registered on the portal, the Ministry said. About 43 per cent of the registered workers are female and 57 per cent are male.
E-Shram will provide the database for unorganised sector workers in the country. The registration comes with an insurance of ₹2 lakh for the workers. Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal registered most number of workers in the first 24 days.
“The drive needs to gain momentum in States and UTs such as Kerala, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. This registration would facilitate delivery and accessibility to crucial welfare programmes and various entitlements meant for the workers in the unorganised sector and employment,” the Government said in the release.
The Ministry added that around 48 per cent of these registered workers are in the age group of 25-40 years, followed by around 21 per cent registration in the age group of 40-50 years, 19 per cent in the 16-25 years age group and 12 per cent in the age group of 50 years and above.
