P Chidambaram asks Centre to reopen road, air transport

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday urged the government to allow operation of road and air transport, saying that it was the only way to effectively resume economic and commercial activities.
He also welcomed the government’s decision to start select inter-state train services. The government has decided to start train services from May 12 connecting Delhi to some select stations across the country, bookings for which will begin from Monday by the IRCTC.
“We welcome the decision of the government to cautiously start operation of inter-state passenger trains. The same modest opening should be started with road transport and air transport,” the former finance minister said. “The only way economic and commercial activity can effectively begin, is to open road, rail and air services for passengers and goods,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.
The Congress has been demanding restarting of economic activities which have come to a standstill in view of the complete lockdown enforced due to coronavirus. The party has also demanded a relief package for the poor and an economic stimulus package to help the industry.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...