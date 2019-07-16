Palau signs International Solar Alliance Framework agreement

Palau signed the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Framework Agreement here, lauding India for its efforts in promoting sustainable development projects through South-South cooperation.

Palau became the 76th country to sign the ISA Framework Agreement, which till date has been ratified by a total of 54 of the 76 countries.

Palau President Tommy Remengesau signed the ISA Framework Agreement on Monday during a special ceremony at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations. Remengesau recognised the ISA as a key initiative for promoting sustainable energy.

Underscoring the partnership between India and Palau, Remengesau praised India as an important partner for South-South Cooperation and commended the positive role being played by the India-UN Development Fund in promoting sustainable development projects in partner countries.

He appreciated that India made no distinction between the size of countries and treated small countries like Palau with respect and mutual understanding.

Palau will host the 2020 edition of the ‘Our Oceans conference’, which will focus on issues such as climate change, sustainable fisheries and marine pollution.

Remengesau said his small island nation looks forward to partnering with India during the conference and showcasing the concept of partnership - “big brothers working with small brothers to address sustainable developmeet issues.”

Voicing deep appreciation for Palau’s support and friendship for India at the UN forum, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “looks forward” to engaging with Palau’s leader when he visits the UN for the General Assembly session in September.

Akbaruddin thanked Remengesau for signing the Framework Agreement Document of the ISA.

The ISA was jointly launched by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in November 2015. It is a major global initiative for contributing to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement through rapid and massive deployment of solar energy.

The First Assembly of the ISA was held in New Delhi in October 2018, inaugurated by Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.