Emergency use authorisation: Panel defers decision on Sputnik V

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The independent drug regulatory expert panel is learnt to have deferred a decision on emergency use authorisation of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V
Though there was no official word, sources in the know said that the Subject Expert Committee to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, apex authority for approving new drugs and vaccines in the country, sought more data from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), which is conducting bridge phase 2/3 trials of the Russian vaccine.
When contacted, DRL said it will await the feedback from the CDSCO. Meanwhile, as many as 72,330 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus across the country on Wednesday, the highest since October 8 last year. Maharashtra alone reported around 40,000 cases, while Chhattisgarh (4,563) and Karnataka (4,225) reported over 4,000 cases. With this, the total active Covid-19 caseload in the country touched 5.84 lakh till Wednesday.
The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive commenced on Thursday with people above 45, the population which accounted for 88 peer cent of all Covid-19 mortality in the country, eligible to get the shots. To ramp up coverage, the government decided vaccination centres will work on every day in the current month, including on gazetted holidays.
“This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March, 2021 to optimally utilise all Covid Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of Covid vaccination,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. As per data available on Co-WIN dashboard at 8.30 pm on Thursday, close to 6.6 crore vaccinations have been done across the country with 5.71 crore people gettting the first dose and nearly 89 lakh have received two doses as recommended.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...