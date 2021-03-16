Pension Fund Managers: PFRDA Board clears licence award under new framework

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Board of the pension regulator, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), has given its approval to award licences to pension fund managers under its recently floated Request for proposal (RFP), for selection of sponsors of pension funds for National Pension System (NPS).
It may be recalled that as many as ten applicants, including new ones such as Tata Asset Management Company, DSP Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd and Axis Asset Management, had made applications under the new RFP floated by the pension regulator in mid-December last year.
New fee structure opens the doors wider for pension fund managers: PFRDA chief
The PFRDA Board recently approved the names and the letter of awarding licences will reach the successful applicants by the end of this month, sources close to the development said.
It is likely that most of the ten applicants will get licences in the latest round, they added. This will be the first time that licences are expected to be awarded for perpetuity.
PFRDA in talks with IRDAI for introducing variable annuities
The seven fund managers who already manage NPS funds and had applied in the latest round are the pension arms of SBI, UTI, LIC, ICICI, HDFC, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Kotak.
Besides throwing open the door to more pension fund managers, the recent RFP had introduced at least five-fold jump in their fees, making it lucrative.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority had taken this big initiative to revamp the pension funds management structure in India and position the industry for strong decadal growth that could take the overall assets under management of NPS to ₹30-lakh crore by 2030.
The main objective behind the RFP is to expand the number of players (only serious) in the pension industry and ensure that existing as well as new players are better remunerated in terms of fund management fees in line with the size of their operations.
This latest RFP had several firsts to its credit. This is the first time PFRDA had come out with a combined RFP — both for the government and private sector. For the government, the last RFP was in 2012 and in 2013-14 for the private sector. They had different structures and restrictions. The Government sector NPS monies was open for certain state-controlled pension fund managers and the private sector schemes was open for all.
In April 2019, the government had allowed even private pension fund managers to manage NPS funds of government schemes. Now, there is no distinction between government, PSU or private pension fund managers.
This is also the first RFP where PFRDA had specified a slab structure for investment management fee. In the earlier regime, it was a flat fee.
PFRDA has now gone in for a graded slab structure (four slabs from 3 paise to 9 paise) so that the new entrants to this field will not find it difficult to build a corpus. This will help them achieve scale while meeting their early establishment expenses. From a previous regime fee level of 1 paisa for every ₹100 of pension funds managed, PFRDA has now proposed an average fee of 5 paisa per ₹100 of pension monies managed. This is a five-time increase. This effective fee of about 5 paise is the cheapest in the pension world and PFRDA pricing is the most competitive.
With increase in fee structure, it is expected that pension fund managers will make profit while having funds for building infrastructure and support team.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...