PM CARES Fund allocates ₹201 crore to boost medical oxygen availability at government hospitals

The PM CARES Fund Trust is set to allocate about ₹201 crore to install medical oxygen generation plants in government hospitals in the country.

“ The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust is allocating ₹201.58 crore for installation of additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities in the country,” an official statement stated.

A total of 162 plants will be installed in 32 states and UTs with a total capacity of 154.19 MT. The procurement will be done by the Central Medical Supply Store, an autonomous body of the Health Ministry.

“The total project cost includes ₹137.33 crore towards supply and commissioning of the plants and management fee of CMSS and around Rs.64.25 crore towards Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract,” the statement added.

Stating that adequate and uninterrupted supply of oxygen is an essential pre-requisite of managing Covid-19 cases and other medical conditions, the official statement added, “This mechanism will further strengthen the public health system and enable long term systematic augmentation of medical oxygen availability in a cost-effective manner.”

“Installation of PSA Oxygen Concentrator Plants in public health facilities is an important step to reduce the health facility’s dependence on the system of store and supply and to enable these facilities to have their own oxygen generation capacity. This will not only increase the total oxygen availability pool of the States/UTs, but also facilitate providing of oxygen support in a timely manner to patients in these public health facilities,” the statement added.