Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured the nation that his government in its third term will deliver three times more results. He also appealed to the opposition to behave responsibly.

Modi addressed the media on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

“The people of the country have given us an opportunity for the third time. This is a great victory, a grand victory. Our responsibility increased threefold. I assure the countrymen that in our third tenure, we will work three times harder and we will get three-time results,” Modi said. Modi is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which is having 293 seats out of which BJP alone has 240 seats.

Modi felt that work done in the last two years has given results in the form of a new terms. “In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government but to run the country a consensus is of utmost importance. So, it will be our constant efforts to serve Maa Bharti and fulfill the aspirations and ambitions of the 140 crore people, with everyone’s consent and by taking everyone together. We want to go ahead and speed up decisions by taking everyone together, by maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution,” he said.

The opposition bench will have 234 members with 99 members of Congress Party (I) and 37 members of Samajwadi Party. The opposition contested the election as INDI Alliance and improved its tally. Now, PM urged them to keep nation’s interest on top. “I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama, disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfill these expectations of the common man,” he said.

Recalling the emergency imposed 50 years back, the Prime Minister said that 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. “The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed,” he said.

Further he vowed that same will not be repeated. “While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India,” he said.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will be presiding officer until the election of new speaker on Wednesday. He will administer oaths to newly elected 543 members starting with Prime Minister Modi. About 280 the newly-elected MPs will take oath today, while the remaining 260 parliamentarians, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, will take oath tomorrow.