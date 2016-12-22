PMGKY to accept old notes

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said that payments for tax, surcharge, penalty and deposit under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana can be made in the defunct ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes till December 30. The Taxation and Investment Regime for the scheme started on December 17 and is open up to March 31, 2017.

The PMGKY allows holders of black money in the demonetised currency notes to admit to the undisclosed income and pay penalty and tax of up to 50 per cent of the funds and park 25 per cent in non-interest bearing deposit for four years.