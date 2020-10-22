Pompeo, Esper to attend US-India 2+2 Ministerial dialogue on October 27

What if Normal was worth changing?
US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will begin his six-day tour to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia on October 25 and participate in the US-India 2+ 2 Ministerial dialogue, with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper, in New Delhi, to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.
New Delhi will host the third India-US 2+2 dialogue on October 27 to be represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the Indian side.
“In New Delhi, Secretary Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and their Indian counterparts will lead the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world,” according to a statement from the office of the Spokesperson, US Department of State.
Pompeo will travel to New Delhi, India; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Malé, Maldives; and Jakarta, Indonesia from October 25 – 30.
The agenda for the third dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and Washington DC in 2019.
