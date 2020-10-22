Policy

Pompeo, Esper to attend US-India 2+2 Ministerial dialogue on October 27

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo   -  REUTERS

US Secretary of State Pompeo to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia to bolster ties

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will begin his six-day tour to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia on October 25 and participate in the US-India 2+ 2 Ministerial dialogue, with US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper, in New Delhi, to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.

New Delhi will host the third India-US 2+2 dialogue on October 27 to be represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the Indian side.

“In New Delhi, Secretary Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper and their Indian counterparts will lead the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world,” according to a statement from the office of the Spokesperson, US Department of State.

Pompeo will travel to New Delhi, India; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Malé, Maldives; and Jakarta, Indonesia from October 25 – 30.

The agenda for the third dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and Washington DC in 2019.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 22, 2020
USA
foreign relations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.