Power Minister asks PFC, REC for speedy resolution of stressed assets

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
In a recently held review meeting on the performance of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation, Power Minister RK Singh stressed the need for a speedy resolution of stressed assets and suggested a slew of measures to both organizations in this context. He asked both the companies to ensure that the stressed assets are resolved at a fair value with a minimal haircut and in line with the national interests, Power Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.
In the review meeting, held on October 4 and October 5, Singh emphasized both PFC and REC to increase their outreach by establishing a physical presence across the country. Apart from this, he also directed that the system of oversight on the projects funded by PFC and REC should be tightened, which includes increasing the frequency of inspections by the company officials and hiring expert professionals from the market. He also emphasised on strengthening the risk management framework of both Institutions.
Meanwhile, Singh also highlighted Government’s vision to make available affordable power for all 24x7. In this context, he stressed the need to improve the competitiveness of both institutions to increase their market share.
The Minister advised PFC and REC to explore better and cheaper options for raising funds, including from offshore sources, with an overall objective of ensuring that the power sector value chain gets access to cheaper funds.
"For this, he directed PFC and REC to carry out a strategic analysis to adapt to the changed business environment in the Sector with an overall objective to deliver power to consumers at a reasonable cost," the release further added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...