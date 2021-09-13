Power Minister invites US firms to participate in upcoming bids for green hydrogen, electrolysers

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on Monday urged US companies to participate in the bids for green hydrogen and electrolysers in the upcoming months.
In a meeting with the delegation led by John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) here, Singh also highlighted India’s upcoming projects in Ladakh on Green Hydrogen and Green Energy Corridors.
The Minister informed the US side about the government’s intent to move towards a clean energy transition. He further informed that the biggest challenge for infusing renewable energy (RE) was “Storage” that needs to be addressed immediately to make power accessible to the masses, an official release said.
Meanwhile, Kerry proposed that the US is willing to enter into a genuine collaboration with India to enable it in realising the ambitious target of reaching 450 GW RE by 2030 which would pave the way to India achieving sub 2°C level, much more than what has been committed under Paris Climate Agreement.
“Both sides agreed that Indian labs could work with the US labs with the objective of reducing costs and finding alternative chemistry for making energy transition economically viable. SPEC highlighted that India and USA could take a Global Leadership role on the Energy Transition front and show the rest of the world that ambitious RE targets can be achieved,” the release said.
Further, as per the release, the US side appreciated India for its Energy Access drive and commitment to achieve 450 GW of RE by 2030. They also lauded India for electrifying 28.02 million homes in 18 months and achieved universal household electrification.
