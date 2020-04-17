PPE coveralls need to comply with Health Ministry standards

Coveralls provided as part of personal protection equipment (PPE) will have to comply with standards specified by the Ministry of Health and Family.

These coveralls are considered as essentials for healthcare professionals that are treating the Covid-19 patients. There is a sudden spurt in demand for PPEs across the country and reports suggesting inferior quality imports have also started emerging.

A statement from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said that it has not notified any standard for coveralls yet. The need for this clarification came after there was confusion about the standards they need to comply with.