Policy

PPE coveralls need to comply with Health Ministry standards

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

Coveralls provided as part of personal protection equipment (PPE) will have to comply with standards specified by the Ministry of Health and Family.

These coveralls are considered as essentials for healthcare professionals that are treating the Covid-19 patients. There is a sudden spurt in demand for PPEs across the country and reports suggesting inferior quality imports have also started emerging.

A statement from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said that it has not notified any standard for coveralls yet. The need for this clarification came after there was confusion about the standards they need to comply with.

Published on April 17, 2020
standards and benchmarks
medical and surgical equipment
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
At IMF panel meet, FM outlines measures taken by India to tackle Covid-19