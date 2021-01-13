Prasar Bharati plans to expand AIR network

Prasar Bharati on Wednesday said it plans to expand the All India Radio (AIR) network with the addition of over 100 new FM radio transmitters across the country. It also clarified that no AIR station is being closed in any State.

It also said there were no plans to downgrade any of the AIR stations and all of them will continue to focus on original programming in line with linguistic, socio-cultural and demographic diversity.

Key projects ready

Prasar Bharati's digital channels record 100% growth in 2020

The clarification came after some reports claimed that Prasar Bharati is looking to shut down some stations. The public broadcaster said these reports are “baseless and factually incorrect.”

“Prasar Bharati has further announced that it is moving ahead with its plans to strengthen Akashvani, All India Radio, AIR Network with several key projects ready for implementation during 2021-2022, expanding its network with more than hundred new FM radio transmitters across India,” the statement added.

Prasar Bharati signs MoU with IT Ministry to launch 51 education TV channels

The AIR Network is one of the world’s largest public service broadcasting networks that operates in multiple modes — Terrestrial analogue radio (FM, MW, SW), Satellite DTH Radio (DD Free Dish DTH) and Internet Radio (NewsOnAir App on iOS/Android).