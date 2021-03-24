Project financing confirmed for ONGC-OIL-supported Mozambique LNG project

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Oil India (OIL) on Wednesday announced that the Rovuma Offshore Area-1 project, Mozambique’s first onshore LNG development, has satisfied all the conditions precedent for the first debt drawdown of the project financing.
“The senior debt financing of $14.9 billion comprises export credit agencies (ECAs), direct loans, ECA covered facilities, commercial bank facilities, and a loan facility with the African Development Bank,” the firm said in a statement. The first drawdown from project financing is expected in April 2021, it added.
OIL is a sponsor in the Area-1 block through its 40 per cent shareholding in Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique (BREML), which holds a 10 per cent participating interest in Area-1. The remaining 60 per cent shares in BREML are held by ONGC Videsh .
The Area-1 project will initially consist of two LNG trains with a total nameplate capacity of 13.12 million tonnes per annum, for which the Final Investment Decision (FID) at consortium level was announced on June 18, 2019. The project is operated by Total E&P Mozambique Area-1 Limitada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of French oil and gas major Total SE, with a 26.5 per cent working interest.
Co-venturers include ENH Rovuma Área Um, S.A. (15 per cent), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 Ltd (20 per cent), ONGC Videsh Rovuma Limited (10 per cent), BREML (10 per cent), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V. (10 per cent), and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 Limited (8.5 per cent), the statement added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...