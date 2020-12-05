Policy

Quality control for polymeric, rubber footwear to be implemented from July 1 2021

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 05, 2020 Published on December 05, 2020

The quality control order making it compulsory for manufacturers of footwear made from all-rubber and all polymeric material and its components to obtain a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and bear its Standard Mark will be enforced from July 1 2021.

“In the Footwear made from all-Rubber and all Polymeric material and its components (Quality Control) Order, 2020, in Paragraph 1, for Sub-Paragraph (2), the following Sub-Paragraph shall be substituted, namely:- It shall come into force with effect from 1st July, 2021,” as per a notification in the `Gazette of India’ by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The quality control order is part of the government’s efforts to enforce standards for a larger number of manufactured products in the country and also keep a check on cheap and inferior quality imports.

The Commerce & Industry Ministry had identified 350 products, then short-listed it to 252 by excluding items on which standards existed or were not required, in order to fast-track the framing of quality standards.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 05, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.