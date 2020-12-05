Quality control for polymeric, rubber footwear to be implemented from July 1 2021

The quality control order making it compulsory for manufacturers of footwear made from all-rubber and all polymeric material and its components to obtain a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and bear its Standard Mark will be enforced from July 1 2021.

“In the Footwear made from all-Rubber and all Polymeric material and its components (Quality Control) Order, 2020, in Paragraph 1, for Sub-Paragraph (2), the following Sub-Paragraph shall be substituted, namely:- It shall come into force with effect from 1st July, 2021,” as per a notification in the `Gazette of India’ by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The quality control order is part of the government’s efforts to enforce standards for a larger number of manufactured products in the country and also keep a check on cheap and inferior quality imports.

The Commerce & Industry Ministry had identified 350 products, then short-listed it to 252 by excluding items on which standards existed or were not required, in order to fast-track the framing of quality standards.