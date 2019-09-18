Policy

Railway employees get 78 days wages as bonus this year

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the Union Cabinet’s decision

Almost 11 lakh railway employees will get 78 days worth of bonus this year, following a Cabinet decision to this effect on Wednesday.

The total amount will be ₹2,024 crore.

“We are doing this for six years now,” Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister, said. For the first time, Railway employees will be getting 78 days worth of productivity bonus for six years in a row, he added.

