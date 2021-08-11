Rates for RoDTEP scheme likely to be notified this week

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Rates under the government’s new scheme for remitting input taxes on exports may be finally notified this week, bringing an end to exporters’ long wait since January 1 this year.
“Probably by Friday (August 13), we should notify the rates for the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme,” Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said while speaking at the CII’s Annual Meeting on Wednesday.
By 2027-28, goods exports from the country can touch $1 trillion while services exports could be to the tune of $700 billion, the Secretary pointed out, stating that the calculations were based on an analysis carried out by his Ministry.
The detailed data analysis of exports, carried out by the Commerce Ministry, focussed on about 31 commodity groups being exported to roughly 200 countries based on which export targets have been set, Subrahmanyam said “I guess by then (2027-28), our economy would have grown to $5 trillion. That means 35 per cent of the economy would be traded. That puts us at par with the best economies of the world like the EU, the US and Japan,” he pointed out.
Elaborating on the RoDTEP Scheme which was notified on January 1 2021 to replace the Merchandise Export from India Scheme, which was incompatible with WTO norms, Subrahmanyam said it will ensure that exporters receive refunds on the embedded taxes and duties, previously non-recoverable.
The Secretary added that a similar scheme for remission of input taxes for exporters of textile products, the Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL), is also to be immediately notified by the government.
“It (the schemes) brings in a good set of incentive for exporters which would be much higher than what anybody else gives. So, this should give a bug boost to our export sector,” he said.
The five-year Foreign Trade Policy will cover the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and is to be notified by the end of August. It will be launched by mid-September so that export and manufacturing can be seamless.
India’s exports have been fluctuating between $290 billion to $330 billion in the last ten years and the time has now come to make the big leap, the Secretary added. For 2021-22, a target of $400 billion has been set based on the analysis carried out by the Commerce Ministry.
The Secretary also stated that the authorities were working on promoting ‘Brand India’ that would help establish India as a global manufacturing hub and there would also be focus on improving the policies for SEZs by undertaking measures such as denotifying the spaces which are currently empty.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...