RBI Governor not to appear before Finance panel today

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
RBI Governor Urjit Patel will not appear before the Standing Committee of Parliament on Finance, which is supposed to discuss the impact of demonetisation, on Thursday.
While the Chairman of the panel Veerappa Moily said Patel will be called on another date as the panel decided to first hear the Finance Ministry officials, a section of the Opposition alleged that the Congress and the ruling BJP had reached a tacit understanding to help the RBI Governor.
The non-Congress Opposition MPs also alleged that Patel recused himself from attending the meeting citing that the process of withdrawal of notes is not yet over. Moily, however, denied this and said it was the panel’s decision to call him after hearing the Finance Ministry officials.
“We will hear economists and other experts on Thursday. The meeting with Patel was scheduled on Thursday afternoon. But, the committee decided that he can be called after hearing the views of the Finance Ministry,” Moily told BusinessLine. He added that the date of meeting with Patel has not been decided yet.
Another member from the Opposition, who did not wish to be identified, said the information they were given was that the RBI Governor had recused himself.
“We were told that he will now attend the panel on January 9. Some Congress members had given a suggestion that he could be summoned in the second week of January. We don’t know why the Congress wants to help the Centre and the RBI to evade Parliamentary scrutiny. There is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Congress,” the member said.
The MPs were ready with a number of questions to the Governor.Questions prepared
They wanted to ask what triggered the demonetisation decision, the RBI’s preparedness, the problems in providing banks and ATMs with new notes, and the action taken against corrupt bank officers who allegedly helped black money hoarders to launder their money.
“The government and the RBI is clearly not prepared to face the panel. That is why they are running away from the meeting,” another MP added.
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
Can’t buy the vehicle? No problem. Get your hands on their unique, limited edition stuff to join the club
Korean carmaker’s R&D chief dwells on the Kona and the road ahead for electric mobility
Company invests in global startups to help sharpen its focus on small landholdings
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Kaifi Azmi belonged to a generation of writers and lyricists who dreamed of an inclusive, post-Partition India ...
On July 6,1942, Anne Frank went into hiding in a warehouse in Amsterdam to escape the Nazis and wrote an ...
I’m standing in my tiny kitchen, wondering which packet of cookies to open: Yummy choco-chip or healthy ...
A documentary film on the hundreds of children’s parliaments around the country that are bringing about social ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor