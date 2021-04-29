Policy

RBI joins network for ‘greening the financial system’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 29, 2021

NGFS was launched at the Paris One Planet Summit on December 2017

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) as a Member.

The NGFS is a group of Central banks and supervisors willing to share the best practices and contribute to the development of the environment and climate risk management in the financial sector, while mobilising mainstream finance to support the transition towards a sustainable economy. The System was launched at the Paris One Planet Summit on December 2017.

“RBI expects to benefit from the membership of NGFS by learning from and contributing to global efforts on Green Finance which has assumed significance in the context of climate change,” it said in a statement.

Published on April 29, 2021

banking
