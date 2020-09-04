Renewable energy projects: IREDA, PFC and RECcan issue guarantees

Audi adds the RS Q8 to its Indian portfolio
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has allowed the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) and REC Ltd to issue a Letter of Undertaking to back renewable energy generation projects.
An official statement said that a ‘payment on order instrument’ will act as a letter of undertaking from IREDA, PFC, or REC Ltd in case there is a default by the renewable energy (RE) power generator under the terms of the tender or the power purchase agreement (PPA).
“Such letters will have the same effect as that of a bank guarantee issued by any public sector bank. It would promise to pay the procurer on demand within the stipulated time. RE power generators can seek such letters by offering due security to the three non-banking financial institutions,” an official statement said.
The decisions will require an amendment to the standard bidding guidelines for solar and wind projects and it will be notified accordingly, the statement added.
These letters can be issued in lieu of bank guarantees for earnest money deposit (EMD) by SECI, NTPC and NHPC in the case of tenders or biddings for developing RE projects in the country.
Rolls-Royce’s new Ghost will deliver an intelligent, unobtrusive package; even better magic carpet ride
The device is smart, elegant, thin and light, and has a good build
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...