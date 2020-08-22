Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar appointed as new Election Commissioner

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Retired bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was appointed the election commissioner on Friday in place of Ashok Lavasa, who has resigned.
President Ram Nath Kovind cleared Kumar’s appointment with effect from the date of his assuming office. Kumar’s appointment is in place of Lavasa, who resigned with effect from August 31.
Kumar, a retired 1984-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, will have a five-year tenure and retire in 2025. He is likely to preside over the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024.
According to rules, an election commissioner has six years on the post or till he turns 65, whichever is earlier. Kumar was born in February 1960.
“In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar, (IAS retired) as the election commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Shri Ashok Lavasa, election commissioner who has resigned with effect August 31,” official notification of the Ministry of Law and Justice said.
Kumar is currently the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). His tenure, which started on April 29, was to end on April 28, 2023.
Kumar had earlier served as the finance secretary from September 1, 2017 to February 29, 2020. He has served the finance ministry and other ministries of the central government since March 2012.
Kumar has been credited with bringing in key reforms in banking and bureaucracy during his stints in the finance and personnel ministries.
He took over as the secretary in the Department of Financial Services in September 2017, when most of the public sector banks, including the State Bank of India, were in losses.
Kumar brought in fundamental changes in the banking sector and played a crucial role in merging ten public sector banks into four, officials said.
During his two-and-a-half-year stint as the financial services secretary, several policy decisions were taken to promote responsive and responsible banking, they added.
A massive Rs 3-lakh crore recapitalisation of banks was undertaken during Kumar’s tenure.
He was also instrumental in streamlining the promotion and appointments done by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), the officials said.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...