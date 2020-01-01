Rubber Skill Development Council to reskill one lakh tyre mechanics

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship has mandated Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) to accelerate the drive of re-skilling tyre mechanics for road safety and efficient transport.

The Ministry has set a target of 1 lakh tyre mechanics (known as tyre fitters) to be re-skilled and certified during the current fiscal itself.

The order comes in the wake of a successful programme involving 35K tyre fitters during the current year so far who have been assessed, re-skilled, upskilled and certified covering 119 districts across 19 states under the ‘Saamarth’ project of RSDC.

Instead of a class room training, specially developed mobile skill vans fitted with tyre fitting and repairing equipment and manned by trained staff are reaching out to tyre mechanics in the country.

As many as 18 mobile vans were flagged off recently by Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, taking the total number of vans to 40.

Tyre mechanics are largely unorganised and not formally skilled. However, they play a vital role in safe and efficient movement of vehicles. RSDC has taken the initiative of training tyre mechanics as a priority to promote road safety. Under the programme, tyre fitters are being taught to implement best practices and safety methods to be followed during wheel alignment and changing of tyre, said Vinod Simon, Chairman RSDC.

RSDC, the sector skill council for rubber, is organizing this skilling drive under its project “Saamarth”, which aims at re-skilling a million people in natural rubber plantations, rubber manufacturing and tyre maintenance and services.

Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association has collaborated with RSDC in this campaign of up-skilling tyre fitters. The training is being provided under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).