‘Scrapping’ of 3 crore ration cards: Apex Court seeks Govt response

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed the cancellation of around three crore ration cards by the Centre due to non-linking with Aadhaar card as “too serious”, and sought a response from the Centre and States on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said this matter should not be treated as adversarial as it is too serious a matter.

At the outset, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for petitioner Koili Devi, said the petition deals with the larger issue.

The PIL has been filed by Devi, whose 11-year-old daughter Santoshi of Simdega district in Jharkhand died of starvation on September 28, 2018. The petition claimed that Santoshi, who belonged to a poor Dalit family, died as the local authorities had cancelled the family ration card since they failed to link it with Aadhaar.

Gonsalves persisted that it is an important issue as the Centre has cancelled around three crore ration cards.

The bench said it will hear the matter on some other day as it is persuaded by Gonsalves that the Centre has cancelled the ration cards.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi said it is a wrong statement made by Gonsalves that the Centre has cancelled the ration cards.

“We are asking you (Centre) to respond because of Aadhaar issue. This is not an adversarial litigation. We will hear it finally. Issue notice returnable in four weeks”, the bench said.