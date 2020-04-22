Selling of school books, fans, prepaid recharge allowed in extended lockdown: MHA

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday allowed bookstores to resume their services and sell school books during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The ministry also allowed shops selling public utilities, including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phones and those selling services of bedside attendants of senior citizens to open amidst lockdown, as per media reports.
The home ministry also stated that bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can restart operations to provide essentials to consumers. The list also includes electronic services, including repairing shops and selling of fans among others.
In separate orders, the home ministry said the decision had been taken after receiving some queries concerning exemptions of specific services and activities allowed through the guidelines issued so far.
The ministry has, however, made it clear that social distancing for offices, workshops, factories, and establishments must be ensured.
Meanwhile, around 1,400 new coronavirus cases reported in India in the past 24 hours, the total number of cases in India has gone up to 19,984, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 640 after 50 casualties were reported in 24 hours. And at present, there are 15,474 active coronavirus patients in the country. Health Ministry data showed that 3869 people who had been infected with coronavirus have recovered.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...