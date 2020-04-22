Selling of school books, fans, prepaid recharge allowed in extended lockdown: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday allowed bookstores to resume their services and sell school books during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The ministry also allowed shops selling public utilities, including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile phones and those selling services of bedside attendants of senior citizens to open amidst lockdown, as per media reports.

The home ministry also stated that bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can restart operations to provide essentials to consumers. The list also includes electronic services, including repairing shops and selling of fans among others.

In separate orders, the home ministry said the decision had been taken after receiving some queries concerning exemptions of specific services and activities allowed through the guidelines issued so far.

The ministry has, however, made it clear that social distancing for offices, workshops, factories, and establishments must be ensured.

Meanwhile, around 1,400 new coronavirus cases reported in India in the past 24 hours, the total number of cases in India has gone up to 19,984, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 640 after 50 casualties were reported in 24 hours. And at present, there are 15,474 active coronavirus patients in the country. Health Ministry data showed that 3869 people who had been infected with coronavirus have recovered.