Setting up makeshift hospitals, temporary Covid care facilities to be CSR activity: MCA

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
In a significant boost to corporate India looking to undertake CSR around the Covid-19 pandemic, the corporate affairs ministry (MCA) has clarified spending of CSR funds for setting up “makeshift hospitals and temporary Covid care facilities” would be treated as an eligible CSR activity.
This would be permitted as an eligible Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity under schedule VII of the companies Act regarding promotion of healthcare, including preventive healthcare and, disaster management respectively, the MCA said in a circular.
The MCA has said that companies may undertake the activities of setting up makeshift hospitals and temporary Covid care facilities in consultations with the State governments. This will be allowed so long as companies comply with the Companies ( CSR Policy) rules 2014 and the circulars related to CSR issued by the ministry from time to time, it added.
This clarification from MCA may come in handy for India Inc as the government had recently allowed corporate India to vaccinate their employees at the companies’ premises without them having to go to vaccination Centres.
Recently there has been a lot of debate on whether India Inc can treat the inoculation expenses that they want to spend on behalf of their employees as an eligible CSR spend or not.
While the current thinking is that the Centre may not agree to such expenses undertaken solely for employees as being counted as CSR activity, however the latest move to allow corporates to set up makeshift hospitals and temporary Covid care facilities as an eligible CSR activity would certainly encourage India Inc to take up such activities, corporate observers said.
It may be recalled that the MCA had in March 2020 said that spending of CSR funds for Covid-19 would be treated as an eligible CSR activity and that the coronavirus outbreak will be treated as a notified disaster.
Later in August 2020, the MCA went a step further to treat the R&D spend on Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and medical devices as an eligible CSR spend.
In January this year, the MCA allowed corporate India to spend its CSR funds for carrying out awareness campaigns/ programmes or public outreach campaigns on Covid-19 vaccination programmes.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...