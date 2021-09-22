Single window portal for investors launched with 9 States

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the single window portal for investors and businesses on Wednesday, which is to become a one-stop-shop for investors for all approvals and clearances.

The National Single Window System (NSWS) would usher in Azadi from legacy of running to government offices and add to both ease of doing business and ease of living, Goyal said at the launch.

“The portal as of today hosts approvals across 18 Central Departments and nine States and another 14 Central Departments and five States will be added by December 2021,” according to an official statement.

The NSWS will provide end-to-end facilitation and support to investors, facilitate clearances at Centre and State levels, provide pre-investment advisory to new businesses and share information related to land banks.

All solutions will be there for businesses at one click of the mouse through ‘end to end’ facilitation and all information will be available on a single dashboard, bringing transparency, accountability and responsiveness in the ecosystem, Goyal said.

The dashboard can be used to put in applications and also track and respond to queries. The services to be available include Know Your Approval (KYA), common registration and State registration forms, document repository and e-communication, the statement added.

Stressing on the positive aspects of the performance of the Indian economy, Goyal said that GDP had grown at over 20 per cent in Q1 of 2021-22, while exports had jumped 45.17 per cent in August 2021 compared to August 2020. Record FDI investment of $81.72 billion had come into the country in 2020, while in the first three months of the on-going fiscal, FDI inflow was at $ 22.53 billion which was almost double the FDI that came into the country in the same period last year.

The Minister said that NSWS will provide strength to other schemes such as Make in India, Start-up India and the Performance Linked Investment (PLI) scheme.