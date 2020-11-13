Six States to get extra central assistance of over ₹4,300 crore on account of natural calamities

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Cyclone affected West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra will get central assistance of over ₹2,700 crore. Three other States have also got central assistance for natural calamity.
“High Level Committee under Chairmanship of Union Home Minister approves ₹4,381.88 crore of additional Central assistance to six States,” a Government statement issued on Thursday said. West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Sikkim to get funds for cyclones ‘Amphan’, and ‘Nisarga’, floods and landslides that occurred during 2020.
For cyclone ‘Amphan’, ₹2,707.77 crore has been approved for West Bengal and ₹128.23 crore for Odisha. For cyclone ‘Nisarga’ ₹268.59 crore has been approved for Maharashtra. For floods and landslides during the South-West monsoon, ₹577.84 crore has been approved for Karnataka, ₹611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh, and ₹87.84 crore for Sikkim.
In the aftermath of cyclone ‘Amphan’, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected States of West Bengal and Odisha on May 22. As announced by the Prime Minister, financial assistance of ₹1,000 crore to West Bengal and ₹500 crore to Odisha were released, in advance, on May 23 for immediate relief activities in these States.
In addition, the Prime Minister had also announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and ₹50,000 for the injured, which was over and above the ex-gratia provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the NDRF.
In all the six States, the Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from the affected State Governments. In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the Central Government has released ₹15,524.43 crore to 28 States from the SDRF.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I would like to know: I) If a son-in-law gives a two-bedroom flat to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics (BDL) at current levels.
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...