SMEV, CII Telangana, others welcome Telangana’s new Electric Vehicle, Energy Storage Policy 2020

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), CII Telangana and representatives of various sectors and stakeholders have welcomed the Telanagana Government’s new Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Policy, 2020 which was announced on Friday.

Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman, CII Telangana, said, “This Policy indicates the State Government’s Commitment to develop a complete ecosystem domestically around EVs, including manufacturing of batteries and all other components to make electric vVehicle (EV) and energy storage solutions sector competitive in the near term.”

“CII, a pioneer in promoting energy efficiency & renewable energy in Indian industry, will play a pivotal role and collaborate with State Government in better implantation,” he said.

Sohinder Gill, Director General, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, in a statement said, “While the policy offers non-fiscal incentives such as encouraging ride-hailing services, institutional adoption and government buying, extends support for the creation of charging infrastructure and setting up of manufacturing units, but it misses offering direct incentives to customers, which are much required to motivate the citizens to adopt environmentally-friendly vehicles.”

“We believe that bringing volumes should be the priority of the policy that would automatically augment the market. We hope that the government would look into it and come up with a direct subsidy scheme, which will help in demand creation,” Gill said.

“Telangana is demonstrating the kind of leadership the world needs right now — putting the well-being of the people, communities and the economy first. Investing in electric mobility as part of the economic recovery will help achieve India’s goals to create jobs, reduce air pollution, and curb climate change,” Anjali Jaiswal, Senior Director, International Program, NRDC, said in a statement.

“The future is electric. Electric mobility is an integral part of the sustainable transportation system. The Telangana electric mobility policy works to deploy an adequate charging infrastructure that can address one of the biggest stumbling blocks for the success of electric mobility in India. Smart planning and implementation of charging infrastructure, along with policy initiatives and attractive incentives, will accelerate the eco-system for faster adoption of e-vehicles,” Charu Lata, Lead Consultant on Electric Mobility, NRDC, said.

Rajkiran Bilolikar, Prfessor at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), said, “It is only through e-mobility that we can reach the destination of sustainability. The Telangana electric mobility policy is big step in that direction.”