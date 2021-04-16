Spectrum auction: DoT assigns, harmonises frequency to telcos

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday completed the assignment of frequencies to successful bidders of the spectrum auction, 2021.

Frequency assignment letters were issued to the successful bidders, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

As a part of the process, the government has also accepted the request of two TSPs – Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, for assignment of immediately available unsold spectrum blocks in the place of spectrum blocks in the same band and Licensed Survey Areas assigned to them from later dates.

“An amount of ₹2,306.97 crore (₹157.38 crore from Bharti Airtel and ₹2,149.59 crore from Reliance Jio) has been received immediately by the government, rather than in August/September,” it said.

‘Harmonisation exercise’

The frequency assignment was accompanied by a frequency harmonisation exercise, whereby spectrum blocks assigned to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in the current spectrum auction have been made contiguous with the spectrum blocks already held by them, wherever possible, in various bands in different LSAs, it said.

The harmonisation of spectrum was accomplished in 19 LSAs in 800 MHz band, eight in 900 MHz band, 21 in 1800 MHz band, three in 2100 MHz band, and 16 in 2300 MHz band. The harmonisation exercise facilitates more efficient utilisation of spectrum held by TSPs, leading to improved quality of service for consumers.

It may be recalled that a total quantity of 855.60 MHz of spectrum in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands was acquired by the TSPs in the spectrum auction held in March 1-2.

The value for the total quantity of spectrum acquired is ₹77,820.81 crore. Of this, ₹21,918.47 crore was received as upfront payment from the TSPs on March 18 as per terms and conditions of the notice inviting applications.