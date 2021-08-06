Standing Committee proposes review of norms for fuel retail outlet allotment

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, headed by Ramesh Bidhuri, has recommended that the Petroleum Ministry and oil marketing companies (OMCs) should review the guidelines for allotment of retail outlets and have provisions for inclusion of new technologies like LNG, hydrogen and electric vehicles being made available in the retail outlets after taking into account all related safety requirements.
Further, the Committee, while taking note of the delay in approvals, clearances and licences, have recommended the Ministry to propose draft guidelines for State governments to set up a single window clearance system so that the mandatory approvals and statutory requirements are obtained expeditiously at the State level or local government level for early commissioning of retail outlet dealerships and LPG distributorships.
It also recommended review of field verification credentials to minimise cancellation of allotment of retail outlets once the draw of lots is completed. Besides this, the Committee also said that there should be a scientific approach in identification of location for retail outlets and LPG distributorships.
The Committee said the Ministry and OMCs should strictly monitor movement of mobile bowsers and dispensers using latest technology and recommended that OMCs and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) should devise a mechanism for better monitoring of provisions of motor spirit (MS) and high-speed diesel (HSD) control orders along with other extant statutory provisions for exemplary punitive actions for such orders.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...