Standing Committee proposes review of norms for fuel retail outlet allotment

The Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, headed by Ramesh Bidhuri, has recommended that the Petroleum Ministry and oil marketing companies (OMCs) should review the guidelines for allotment of retail outlets and have provisions for inclusion of new technologies like LNG, hydrogen and electric vehicles being made available in the retail outlets after taking into account all related safety requirements.

Further, the Committee, while taking note of the delay in approvals, clearances and licences, have recommended the Ministry to propose draft guidelines for State governments to set up a single window clearance system so that the mandatory approvals and statutory requirements are obtained expeditiously at the State level or local government level for early commissioning of retail outlet dealerships and LPG distributorships.

Minimising cancellations

It also recommended review of field verification credentials to minimise cancellation of allotment of retail outlets once the draw of lots is completed. Besides this, the Committee also said that there should be a scientific approach in identification of location for retail outlets and LPG distributorships.

The Committee said the Ministry and OMCs should strictly monitor movement of mobile bowsers and dispensers using latest technology and recommended that OMCs and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) should devise a mechanism for better monitoring of provisions of motor spirit (MS) and high-speed diesel (HSD) control orders along with other extant statutory provisions for exemplary punitive actions for such orders.