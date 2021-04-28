TDI imports: Finmin imposes anti-dumping from EU, US, Chinese Taipei, Japan and South Korea

The Finance Ministry has imposed a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI), an organic chemical, from the Chinese Taipei, EU, Japan, South Korea and the US.

This revenue department move comes after the Designated Authority in the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), in January this year, had recommended imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on TDI imports from these countries.

Narmada Chematur Petrochemicals Ltd, the sole producer of TDI in the country, had filed the petition seeking anti-dumping duty on TDI imports from the Chinese Taipei, EU, Japan, South Korea and the US.

TDI usage

TDI is a clear liquid and is used in the production of flexible polyurethane foam, which is used for cushioning for a variety of consumer and commercial products, including bedding, furniture, automotive interiors, carpet underlay and packaging.

In the case of TDI produced by Covestro Deutschland AG and exported from EU, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $221.04 per tonne. For TDI produced by Borsod Chem Zrt, the anti dumping duty has been pegged at $102.05 per tonne. For all other producers from the EU, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $264.96 per tonne.

The revenue department has imposed an anti-dumping duty of $217.55 per tonne on TDI produced by Sadara Chemical Company, Saudi Arabia. For all other producers from Saudi Arabia, the anti dumping duty has been pegged at $344.33 per tonne.

For TDI imports from Chinese Taipei, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $274.39 per tonne. In the case of TDI imports from United Arab Emirates (UAE), the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $368.20 per tonne.

The definitive anti-dumping duty will be valid for five years from the date of imposition of provisional anti-dumping duty, which happened to be December 2 last year, the revenue department has said.